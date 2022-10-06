As Diwali Approaches, These Bollywood Divas Inspire US to Try Something New

There is no denying that our excitement peaked with the arrival of the nine-day-long Navratri. However, the celebrations of different incarnations of Goddess Durga have reached their conclusion. Time has flown over all of us and we are left with stunning memories and heavy galleries.

Well, don’t get overwhelmed as Diwali is just around the corner and we really need to steal every bit of ethnic inspiration, as much as we can. So without further ado let’s take a quick stroll in the glamour lane of Bollywood divas.

Starting with Huma Qureshi, the actress wore a beautiful white and yellow lehenga that looked absolutely stunning. You have to take some style notes from her for your next Diwali Outfit and we bet you won’t be disappointed. Keeping it minimal she went for a pair of statement earrings and Rajasthani juttis. While posting the picture Huma wrote, “Happy Dussehra! Happy Saraswati Pooja. May the Goddess protect you and shower you with wisdom and prosperity"

Talking about Durga Puja, how can we forget our Bong Beauty, Mouni Roy? She clearly loves her sarees and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. This Dussehra, the diva wore a white chiffon saree with a thin golden border and some embroidery going all over. She paired her saree with an embroidered V-neck blouse that looked absolutely stunning. Going for a clear mantra of “less is more" she just added a pearl neck piece and that’s all. While posting the picture she wrote, “A saree girl forever."

Sobhita Dhulipala also wished her Gram’s family with a boomerang of herself decked up in a silver saree and a red blouse. Her baby wings at the outer corner of her eyes made her look even prettier. She carried some golden pieces of jewellery including bangles, jhumkas, and neckpieces. While sharing the video she wrote, “Issa Dussehra!"

