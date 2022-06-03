As Fans Review Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Anirudh's Music And Suriya's Cameo Come On Top

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is in theatres, marking a huge comeback for the superstar after four long years. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has opened to encouraging reviews on Twitter.

Even before its release, the film was predicted to have the third-largest opening for a Tamil film in 2022, trailing Ajith’s Valimai and Vijay’s Beast, with over 5000 screens.

Thousands of fans across Tamil Nadu rushed to the theatres to catch the early morning shows of the film. The highly-anticipated movie also features Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Soon after watching the film, netizens flooded the internet with an endless number of reviews. While some wrote amazing reviews, some just expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis.

In the reviews that we came across, many complimented the lead actors for their acting skills and said the film was outstanding, while few called it “Headache" and compared it with Beast. Suriya’s cameo is all over the internet, and his fans are ecstatic. Anirudh’s music and the background score have been highly appreciated by the masses.

Let’s take a look at some of the fan’s reviews on Twitter.

