As Floods Ravage Andhra, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Others Donate to CM Fund

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were recently heavily affected by the unprecedented heavy rains, leading to floods in several areas, leaving the locals distressed. Many actors from the Telugu film industry have come forward to donate a huge amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help those affected by the heavy rains. Nellore, Tirumala, Tirupati, Chittoor, and their adjacent areas in Andhra Pradesh were the hardest hit by the rains.

Actor Prabhas has made a substantial donation to flood relief in Andhra Pradesh. Through an official statement, it was confirmed that the Radhe Shyam actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

It is the second time that Andhra Pradesh has been shaken by heavy rains and the Chief Minister Relief Fund is aiding those who are severely affected by the flood caused by heavy rains.

With Telugu film industry stars contributing significantly, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and his son, actor Ram Charan have also made considerable donations to the CM relief fund.

On December 1, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan took to Twitter to announce their support to people and donation of rupees 25 lakh each to the relief fund.

Megastar wrote, “Pained by the widespread devastation in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM (sic)."

Following this, Ram Charan tweeted saying, “Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people due to devastating floods."

Similarly, actors Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR and Allu Arjun donated rupees 25 Lakhs each to the relief fund for the aid of Andhra Pradesh flood victims.

On the work front, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam will be released on January 18. SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be released on January 7. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens on April 1 of next year and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise will hit theatres on December 17 this year.

