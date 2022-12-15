Home » News » Movies » As Jiya Shankar Prepares For Marathi Debut With Ved, Know Lesser Known Facts About Her

As Jiya Shankar Prepares For Marathi Debut With Ved, Know Lesser Known Facts About Her

Jiya Shankar will next be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie Ved.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 15:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Jiya Shankar is an Indian television actress and model.
Jiya Shankar is an Indian television actress and model.

Jiya Shankar is all set to make her Marathi film debut. She will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film Ved. The movie marks the directorial debut of Ritesh Deshmukh and is produced by his wife Genelia D’ Souza.

Meanwhile, the first song of the film is also out. The song gives an amazing glimpse of Riteish and Jiya Shankar’s crackling chemistry, which is all things hot and cute at the same time. Today let’s take a look at the lesser-known facts about her.

Jiya Shankar is an Indian television actress and model. She made her acting debut in 2013, with the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave starring alongside Ajay Manthena. Later in 2017, she appeared in the Tamil film Kanavu Variyam opposite Arun Chidambaram.

Shankar made her television debut in 2015 as Alisha Rai with the show Love By Chance, which aired on Bindass. She got her breakthrough with the series Meri Haanikarak Biwi. Her role as Dr Iravati “Ira" gained huge popularity and was loved by the viewers. Later, she also appeared in many popular shows like Queens Hain Hum, Laal Ishq, Good Night India, and many more.

She is currently seen in the Colors TV popular show Pishachini, a Hindi supernatural drama series produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and MAJ Productions and also stars Nyra Banerjee and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.

Ved is inspired by the 2019 Telugu film Majili and also features Salman Khan, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 30.

