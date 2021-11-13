Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: 5 Memorable Songs of the Actress For Your Playlist

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla turns a year older today on November 13. The actress made her debut along with Aamir Khan in Bollywood at the age of 21 with Mansoor Khan’s tragic romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She turned producer in 2000 and produced her first film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani which came out the same year. Juhi was last seen in a movie in 2014 where she starred opposite Madhuri Dixit in the social drama Gulaab Gang. Over the years several hit Bollywood songs have been picturised on her. Let us take a look at some of them:

Aye Mere Humsafar

This song from her debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak shows Juhi romancing Aamir in the forests as their families try to chase them and keep them apart. Sung by Udit Narayan, and Alka Yagnik, the song is composed by Anand Milind and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon

This fun romantic song features Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan romancing in the streets of an European country. In this song from the movie Yes Boss, Shah Rukh’s character is trying to impress Juhi. The song is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka while the music has been composed by Jatin - Lalit. The words for the song have been written by Javed Akhtar.

Jaadu Teri Nazar

This one is another 90s classic Bollywood song picturised on Juhi. From the movie Darr, which came out in 1993, this romantic song shows Shah Rukh describing his feelings for Juhi’s character. Directed by Yash Chopra, this movie also stars Sunny Deol. The song is sung by Udit and composed by Shiv-Hari, while the lyrics have been penned by Anand Bakshi.

Ishq Hua Kaise Hua

Juhi reunites with her former co-star Aamir in this song from the movie Ishq. The song comes after both Juhi and Aamir’s character confess their feelings for each other. The 1997 movie also starred Kajol and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The song is sung by Udit and Vibha Sharma and composed by Anu Malik, while Javed penned the lyrics for the song.

Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se

Another song featuring Juhi and Aamir is from the movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke which came out in 1993. The song is one of the classic 90s Bollywood romance songs. Sung by Kumar Sanu, and Alka, the lyrics for this song have been written by Sameer. The music composition of this song has been done by Nadeem Shravan.

Wishing Juhi a happy birthday.

