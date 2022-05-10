As Mahesh Babu Says Bollywood Can't Afford Him, A Look At Tollywood's Highest-Paid Actors

Mahesh Babu has left some of his fans heartbroken after he recently hinted that he might not make his Bollywood debut anytime soon. During a recent media interaction, the Telugu actor said that Bollywood cannot afford him and therefore he does not want to waste his time.

“I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," the actor said. He also added that he is happy working in Telugu movies.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu: Bollywood Cannot Afford Me, Don’t Want To Waste My Time

Advertisement

However, as Mahesh Babu has said that Bollywood cannot ‘afford’ him, do you know how much each of these Tollywood actors charge for each of their movies? Well, the amount will surely leave you stunned.

Mahesh Babu: If reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu earns around Rs 55 crores from each of his films. Reportedly, Mahesh’s fee per film has been hiked to Rs 80 crores now.

Prabhas: The actor’s PR team has officially announced that he is receiving over Rs 100 crore for each film. Meanwhile, reports also claim that Prabhas is getting up to Rs 150 crore for his upcoming movie Spirit.

Pawan Kalyan: The actor gained immense appreciation after his latest movies Bheemla Nayak and Vakeel Saab. It is now learned that the Kalyan is charging over Rs 50 crore for each film.

Ram Charan: The actor was known to charge around Rs 35 crore for each of his films but he recently increased his fee with RRR and got paid around Rs 43 crores. However, Ram Charan has now joined the 100-crore club and for his next big project with Gautam Tinnanuri, he will get more than Rs 100 crores.

Junior NTR: The actor was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film which was released in March this year smashed box office records. Jr NTR was paid Rs 45 crore for the film.

Chiranjeevi: Recently seen in Acharya along with his son Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi is reported to have received Rs 50 crore for the movie.

Allu Arjun: The actor became everyone’s favourite after the recent Pushpa: The Rise. While the shooting of the second part of the movie is currently underway, it is learned that Allu Arjun is receiving over Rs 60 crore for the two parts of Pushpa.

Vijay Devarakonda: The actor will be next seen in Liger. It is reported that Vijay is taking up to Rs 10 crore for each of his movies.

Nagarjuna: If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna is also rumoured to be taking up to Rs 7 crore per film.

Ravi Teja: The actor’s remuneration has increased after his 2021 movie Krack. The buzz is that the actor has charged 13 crores for Khiladi. Ravi Teja is getting more than 15 crores for the upcoming films Dhamaka, Rama Rao on Duty, and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Nani: Nani’s remuneration has taken a hit due to a series of flops. There are rumours that it is taking up to Rs 8 crore per film.

Naga Chaitanya: Chaitanya has been receiving successive hits. With this, his remuneration has also increased recently. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya is currently receiving over Rs 6 crore for his films.

Varun Tej: Varun Tej is charging Rs 8 crore for each of his movies.

Sai Dharam Tej: Sai Tej was away from movies for a long time after his accident. However, he has now resumed work. Reportedly, he received up to Rs 6 crore for each film.

Gopichand: Gopichand is getting up to Rs 3 crore for films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.