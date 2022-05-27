As Marathi Film Industry Grows, It Has One Big Thing Yet To Figure Out

While Bollywood and Hollywood make sure their movies don’t clash with popular films even though the star cast might be completely different, the Marathi film fraternity seems to be slightly confused working this out.

Chadramukhi and Dharmaveer — the first directed by Prasad Oak and the second headlined by him — were released one after the other at the box office. Chandramukhi was released on April 29, while Dharamveer followed just two weeks later on June 13. Prasad had also expressed his difficulties in promoting both films.

That’s not it. Dharmaveer, directed by Praveen Tarde and Sarsenapati Hambirrao, directed as well as headlined by him, were also released two weeks apart. This creates confusion among the audience, and they’re stuck on which movie to watch.

It is a matter of pride for both the cast and crew of a movie when it hits the theatres, and the box office collection turns out to be good. But due to this confusion, the overall box office collection of Marathi films is decreasing. In an exclusive interview with News18 Lokmat Digital, Pravin Tarde said, “It is up to the producers to decide the release date of the film."

The promotions of Sarsenapati Hambirrao and its success have shown that the Marathi film fraternity has upped its publicity game. And while there’s been a lot of improvement in the way the direction and the promotions of these films are being carried out, the clash of two hyped movies is causing the audience to lose interest in at least one of them.

