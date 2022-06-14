As Mark of Affection For Marathi Actor Sandeep Pathak, Fan Gets His Name Tattooed

Marathi actor Sandeep Pathak has been working in the industry for many years now. His work is recognised by his fans, and he is appreciated for his performances. Recently, the actor shared a picture with a fan, who expressed his love for the actor most uniquely.

According to the post, the fan got a tattoo of Sandeep’s name on his arm. The actor says in the post, “We are honestly working in our field because our name will be registered somewhere, but we never dreamed that our name would be tattooed."

“My fan Mahesh Khulkhule has got a permanent tattoo that says ‘Sandeep Pathak’s fan’. I am amazed by how many people love our art and the man inside it. This is an event that makes me realize that I have to work harder and consistently do better. Thanks, Mahesh."

This makes it clear that the artists stay motivated as their fans appreciate their work. Sandeep expressed special thanks to his fans.

The Marathi star is always in the news for one reason or another and has become a household name for his excellent acting. Sandeep has played several roles to date and has created a separate identity in the industry.

Sandeep is also always active on social media and has a huge fan base. He recently shared the trailer of his upcoming movie Y. The movie is set to release on 24 June and has been directed by Ajit Wadikar.

