As Mr India Completes 35 Years Of Release, Satish Kaushik Weighs In On Its Remake

In 1987, Indian cinema witnessed a breakthrough in cinematic storytelling and visual effects when Shekhar Kapur’s cult classic Mr India hit the theatres. The movie starred Anil Kapoor as the eponymous invisible superhero with Sridevi opposite him. It became a huge success for a never-seen-before concept.

The villain of the movie, Mogambo, played by the legendary Amrish Puri, is still considered one of the most iconic antagonists in Indian cinema.

Recently, on May 25, Mr India completed 35 years of its release. Director and actor Satish Kaushik who appeared in the memorable role of the comic character Calendar in the movie and also worked as associate director on the project shared a post commemorating the completion of 35 years of the movie.

Advertisement

However, while there were talks a few years ago in the film industry about a remake of the iconic movie, Satish feels otherwise. An ETimes report quoted the actor-director as saying, “In my personal opinion, there are a few films which shouldn’t be touched, whether it’s for a remake or sequel. Mr India is one such film which I feel shouldn’t be remade as it will not have the same feel."

Calling the film a fine amalgamation of talents ranging from Shekhar Kapur, Boney Kapoor and Javed Akhtar to cinematographer Baba Azmi, music composer Laxmikant Pyarelal and many more, he said it was not possible to recreate the magic of the film once again. “It’s such an iconic film with such great legacy that if it ever comes out again, then it can only be pulled off by Anil Kapoor, and no other actor," the veteran actor added.

Advertisement

It is noteworthy that a film titled Mr India was announced by director Ali Abbas Zafar a few years ago, but he had clarified that it was in no way connected to the 1987 classic.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.