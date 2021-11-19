As Mulgi Zali Ho's Sajiri, Shaunak get Married, Channel Plans Grand Celebrations

Mulgi Zali Ho, which is currently airing on Star Pravah, has gained immense popularity in a short period and has an enormous fan base. The show keeps its viewers entertained with new twists and turns. Over the past several days, the main leads, Sajiri and Shaunak, have been busy with wedding preparations. The two are getting married finally after having overcome a lot of hurdles.

All the actors from different shows on the channel will make a special appearance on the show to bless the bride and the groom. Sachin Pilgaonkar, who is one of the judges on Superstar Chhote Ustad, Siddharth Chandekar and Avni Joshi will also be attending the wedding of Sajiri and Shaunak.

Along with all the actors of Star Pravah, the stars of the upcoming movie, Jhimma, have also made a special appearance in the show to wish the newly-wedded couple the best in life.

The special episode will air on November 21, between 1 pm and 7 pm, in a special episode of 2 hours. A lot of special dance performances by the artists will be there to entertain the viewers.

Sajiri’s dream is coming true as she is getting married to Shaunak, who she had been in love with since childhood. Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see her in a bridal look.

According to reports, Sajiri’s looks for sangeet, mehndi and haldi ceremonies have been finalised after several look tests. “I love my bridal look and am looking forward to sharing it with the viewers," said Divya Pugaonkar, who plays Sajiri in the show.

