As Navjot Sidhu Loses in Punjab Election, Memes on Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh Go Viral

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh found a top spot on the list of trends on Thursday after Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly elections. For the uninitiated, Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidhu was the permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show till 2017. After that, he was replaced by Archana. On the show, host Kapil Sharma often mocks Archana for ‘stealing’ Sidhu’s spot in the show.

After Sidhu lost the Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha seat, netizens began joking that the politician would now soon return to “steal back" his seat from Archana on Kapil’s show.

Ever since actor Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedians on the show have cracked jokes at her expense, saying that Sidhu might return to reclaim his chair. Sidhu was the original judge of sorts on Kapil’s show till he left to pursue politics full time.

After Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress chief in 2021, there were innumerable memes about him returning to the show. Archana herself had shared a selection of memes that implied that she was ‘more worried than Congress’ at the moment, calling it ‘kissa kursi ka’.

When Archana was asked about Sidhu’s resignation and how it made her trend, she said that she doesn’t take this seriously at all. She told Times Of India, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months."

