As Ponniyin Selvan Does Wonders at Box Office, Trisha Krishnan Hikes Her Fee

Trisha Krishnan is on cloud nine following the success of her last release Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. With an exemplary performance in the first instalment of the Mani Ratnam magnum opus, Trisha proved why she is called Queen of South India. The diva has achieved a milestone with the unprecedented success of this film and also hiked her fee. According to reports, she, initially, charged Rs 1.5 crore for a movie. Now, she has doubled her fee to Rs 3 crore.

Besides this update, Trisha also attained the spotlight for her upcoming movie The Road written and directed by Arun Vaseegaran. This venture was launched with a mahurat pooja on April 25. Trisha recently shared a poster of this film on Diwali, which stated that its teaser will be released soon. In the poster, Trisha is holding a gun and looks amazing with her intense expressions. Hairstylist Preetham Jukalker commented, “Happy Diwali Didi ️while other fans conveyed their best wishes to Trisha for The Road"

Director Arun is every bit excited about The Road and talked about it in an interview with a portal. Arun said that he had to visit a lot of libraries and police stations to conduct in-depth research about this movie. This research took him a total of three and a half years. Arun wanted to leave no stone unturned in making his debut movie a successful venture. He is brimming with confidence and feels that the subject of this film will be relevant to the audience.

Reportedly, The Road is based on a real-life incident, which took place on highways in Madurai and how people were affected by that. He lauded Trisha’s commitment to this project and said that she had shot in dangerous terrains and heat quite easily. She even interacted with history sheeters as well to get the nuances of her character right.

Actor Shabeer Kallarakkal will play the antagonist in the film. Arun described shooting with Shabeer as a fun experience.

