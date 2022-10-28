As Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi Hits Theatres, Wishes Pour In From Ex-Cricketers

Late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi, a docu-feature on Karnataka’s wildlife, has hit theatres today. The fans are enthralled to watch their favourite Appu on screen for one last time.

The song Gandhada Gudi, which means “temple of sandalwoods," has a special place in Kannada popular culture. It was the title of late acting legend Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 blockbuster, which also emphasised the importance of protecting Karnataka’s jungle’s sanctity and wealth.

Meanwhile, many dignitaries from all over the country have been extending warm wishes to the team of Appu’s dream film, and now even cricket players have joined.

Ex-international cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted this morning and said, “It’s time to embrace our beloved Puneeth Rajkumar, who always gave us a flawless smile and selfless love.

“Gandhada Gudi, a tribute to the rich wildlife and heritage of Karnataka releases across the world on Oct 28 Wishing the team the very best ."

Later, Anil Kumble also tweeted on the same and wrote, “Looking forward to watching Gandhada! Gudi Best wishes to the entire team."

Former Indian cricketer and currently an ICC match referee Javagal Srinath also tweeted and said, “All the best for Gandadagudi See you soon on the screen."

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra has also written about the film. “Puneeth bhai lives in the hearts of his fans. My brother, a great friend and a great support always. Please watch his movie releasing on 28th October in the theatres near you. His legacy must continue."

In Gandhada Gudi, the Puneeth and Amogvarsha travel extensively to Nethrani, Murudeshwara, and Gokarna. In an interview, Puneeth Rajkumar stated that “this documentary is a gift to the people of Karnataka and is a window into the marine world."

