As Release of RRR Nears, Fans Want to Know How Much Alia Bhatt Charged For Her Role

Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer RRR has generated excitement like no other film in the last two years. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release and are keeping an eye on every new development related to the film. While every single detail is very important, there is one more question which is of interest to a lot of people. How much did Alia Bhatt charge for her role in the film? This is one question fans in both Tollywood and Bollywood want an answer to.

Since Alia is one of the most successful female actors in Bollywood, fans are interested in knowing her remuneration for RRR. As per some reports, Alia’s remuneration is around Rs 9 crore. It is not very easy for her to come to the Telugu industry for now since she is very busy with her projects in Bollywood.

It is also being said that the actor was initially in a dilemma about taking up the film since there were some differences in remuneration. But then she reportedly said yes to doing this for Rajamouli.

Some more reports, however, claimed that the actor took Rs 5 crore as remuneration for RRR. But here’s a catch. Alia had to shoot only for 10 days for her part in the film, reports say. However, that also means that she took Rs 50 lakh per day for the film. According to reports, Alia Bhatt takes Rs 10 crore for a film in Bollywood where shoots go on for months.

The producers probably did not say much about it since they want the Bollywood market to come to them. Not just her, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also a part of this project. Hence the film has created a big buzz in Bollywood as well. Now the film is in its last stages of post-production and will soon hit the silver screens. The promotion of the film has started and it will be released on January 7 next year.

