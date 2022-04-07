As RRR Inches Closer to Rs 1000 Cr Collection, Its Team Throws Big Bash in Mumbai

There’s been no looking back for Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR since its worldwide premiere on March 25. The SS Rajamouli magnum opus looks set to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. To celebrate this amazing feat, the team of RRR threw a huge bash in Mumbai.

Rajamouli’s RRR has managed to accomplish this astonishing feat in the age of the pandemic. Therefore, the team of RRR celebrated their massive success at a big bash in Mumbai. Many famous filmmakers, actors and producers from both Bollywood and Tollywood attended the grand party.

Ram Charan, who has been observing Ayaapa Deeksha, arrived in a black outfit at the success party of RRR. His bare feet caught the attention of the people and fans hailed him as very humble.

Junior NTR also attended this event by flying down from Hyderabad. Jr NTR looked dapper in a blazer and blue denim.

Superstar Aamir Khan was seen chatting with director S.S. Rajamouli at the party. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also attended the success party of RRR and appreciated the film.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen at the party. Karan described S.S. Rajamouli was a “true genius" and a “visionary" and said that RRR was “too good to be true". Director duo Abbas-Mustan graced the event in their usual white outfits. Producers Jayantilal Gada and Satish Kaushik were also in attendance at the grand party.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have also played important roles in the film but they were not in attendance at the success bash of RRR. The Hindi version of RRR will soon join the Rs 200 crore club and the film is expected to gross over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

