As RRR Roars at Box Office, Calls to Bring Jr NTR to TDP Grow. Full Story Inside

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh is currently trying to restore the lost glory following a humiliating defeat at the hands of the YSR Congress in 2019. There has also been discontent among the party due to inefficient leaders like Nara Lokesh. Members of TDP are miffed that Lokesh is a part of the party only because he is Chandrababu Naidu’s son. Amid this discontent, calls to bring Junior NTR to the party have gained momentum.

Junior NTR’s roots in the Telugu Desam Party have been well known. His grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao had laid the foundation of the Telugu Desam Party. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao served three terms as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Junior NTR’s father late Nandamuri Harikrishna served as a member of parliament from the Telugu Desam Party.

Harikrishna’s brother Nandamuri Balakrishna is also a part of the Telugu Desam Party. Balakrishna is the third member of the NTR family to enter the Telugu Desam Party. Despite his father being the founder of the party, reports say that he doesn’t have much say in the party’s decision making. Chandrababu likes to keep the decision making power to himself. This became the bone of contention between Chandrababu and the NTR family.

During Chandrababu’s visit to Kuppam last year, locals requested him to call Junior NTR in TDP. Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary, MLA from Rajahmundry Rural constituency, has also supported the call for Junior NTR to join the party. Despite all these requests, Chandrababu is silent over the matter.

Now, with the humongous success of RRR, Junior NTR’s popularity has only grown. Some reports say that capitalising on Tarak’s popularity, TDP can think about including him in the party.

Apart from this, there has been a lot of mud-slinging from both political parties but Tarak has managed to keep himself away from it. His focus has entirely been on films.

On the work front, he is going to be seen in NTR 30 written and directed by Koratala Siva.

