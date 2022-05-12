As Sarkaru Vaari Paata Comes To Big Screen, Mahesh Babu Fans A Bit Nervous

Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited action drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was released on May 12 amid great fanfare. This is Mahesh Babu’s first film with director Parasuram and actor Keerthy Suresh. Not to forget, the superstar returns to the big screen after two years.

Such is the excitement around the film’s release, that the Telangana government has allowed special shows as early as 4 am. Four theatres — Bramaramba, Mallikarjuna, Viswanath and Sree Ramulu — in Hyderabad were allowed to hold 4 am shows for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

According to early reports, the film started very well at the box office. Reportedly, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has collected more than Rs 6 crore in the USA from premiere shows.

Nevertheless, fans of Mahesh Babu are very nervous as Sarkaru Vaari Paata hits the theatres. The reason? Several previous films of Mahesh Babu that were released in May failed miserably at the box office.

Babu’s Nizam was released on May 23, 2003. Even though Mahesh Babu won the Nandi Award for Best Actor for Nizam, the film did not do well at the box office.

Nani starring Mahesh Babu was released on May 14, 2004. This movie also bombed at the box office. Babu’s Brahmotsavam also suffered a similar fate as the film was a colossal disaster at the box office.

The Srikanth Addala directorial was released on May 20, 2016. Therefore, Mahesh Babu’s fans are hoping against hope that Sarkaru Vaari Paata does well at the box office.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu’s recent comments at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh’s Major sparked a controversy. While speaking to the media at the event, Babu answered a question about the Hindi film industry.

“I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here are huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going there. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," Mahesh Babu was quoted as saying.

