As Shilpa Shetty Turns 47, A Look At Actor’s Extraordinary Fashion Sense

Shilpa Shetty has an enviable fashion game. From traditional sarees to flashy gowns, she raises the glam quotient in all outfits. Shilpa, who is celebrating her 47th birthday on Wednesday, has been a fashion inspiration for many, over the years.

We don’t know if you notice or not but Indo-Western attires have been her go-to, lately. The contemporary outfits are a perfect pick for festivities as well as parties. If you have also run out of options to wear, get inspired by the birthday girl and create a fusion by mixing the traditional wardrobe with a western one.

Shilpa never shies from playing with bold colours. This colour-blocked outfit features an off-shoulder style and a hand-embroidered belt that clinches the upper waist. The dress accentuates her curves, perfectly. She pairs it with hot pink pumps and statement earrings.

“Fashion can be bought, but style should be your own," Shilpa wrote alongside these stunning snaps. Here, Shilpa paired a bright red corset top with a royal blue dhoti style saree and a mustard yellow overcoat. The actor looked stunning in these clicks.

Shilpa looked ravishing in the shades of purple. She paired the skirt of a lehenga with a one-side sleeve top. To add more glam to the outfit, she wore statement earrings, along with heavy bangles and one big ring.

The actor prefers to strike a balance between comfort and style, and with this outfit, she does it rightly. Kaftan dresses are easy to wear and very much in fashion nowadays. This breezy and comfy attire is a must in your wardrobe.

Shilpa’s love for statement saree pieces has cemented her name on Bollywood’s best-dressed list. Taking the saree game a notch higher, she infused the western look into it. Adding balloon sleeves to the blouse, and ditching the standard way of draping, Shilpa aces this indo-western look.

