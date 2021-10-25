As Soni Razdan Turns 65, A Look at Her Strong Bond With Husband Mahesh Bhatt

Actor Soni Razdan turned 65 on October 25. She is the wife of famous director Mahesh Bhatt and the mother of popular Indian actor Alia Bhatt. Not many, though, know that even Soni is as wonderful an actor as her daughter. She started her acting with theatre.

Today, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, let’s revisit some special events of her life. The audience has seen Soni Razdan’s work in the films such as Page 3 and 36 Chowringhee Lane. She was born in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Soni Razdan started her career with the theatre before moving to TV. She was seen in the popular Doordarshan show, ‘Buniyaad’, in which she played the role of Sulochna. She got married to Mahesh Bhatt on April 20, 1986. Before Soni, Mahesh had relationships with Kiran Bhatt and Parveen Babi.

In a 1998 interview with Simi Garewal, Soni Razdan revealed that she had some issues with Mahesh’s first wife Kiran Bhatt.

The actor said that she and Mahesh are very similar to each other but still used to fight a lot. There were problems until the two got married. Today, Soni Razdan is a proud mother of one of the biggest and most popular actors of Bollywood — Alia Bhatt.

This mother-daughter duo was seen together in Raazi, which was very well received by the audience. On Monday, Alia posted a very sweet message for her mother on her Instagram handle with an old picture of hers. In the caption, Alia called her mother her inspiration and strength.

