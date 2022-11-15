As Superstar Krishna Dies, A Look At Some of His Unfulfilled Dreams

Mahesh Babu’s father superstar Krishna passed away at the age of 79 on November 15. The veteran actor reportedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest at 4 AM. Krishna’s contribution to the Telugu film industry remains remarkable. Although he attained several rare feats throughout his illustrious career, he wanted to achieve a couple of unfulfilled dreams before his death. So, in Superstar Krishna’s memory, here’s taking a look at some of the unfulfilled dreams of his career:

1. Krishna, who was quite popular for starring in mythological films, reportedly had the desire to portray the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen. However, his desire remained unfulfilled. Although he couldn’t play Shivaji’s character, Krishna made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the eponymous Telugu film.

2. While Krishna was referred to as the James Bond of Tollywood, he hoped to see his son, Mahesh Babu, play a James Bond-esque role on the big screen. But, it is said that Mahesh Babu was not keen on essaying any such character on screen as his portrayal of a cowboy in the western action film Takkari Donga failed to impress the audience.

3. Although Krishna has shared the screen space with his sons Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu, he reportedly wanted to act with his grandson, Gautham Krishna, in 1: Nenokkadine. However, due to unknown reasons, his wish remained unfulfilled.

4. He also wanted to host a show like Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. And, he also expressed his desire in one of the media interactions. However, his wish did not materialise.

Meanwhile, Krishna is survived by his children - Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu, Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Padmavathi Ghattamaneni.

