As Udhayanidhi Stalin Backs Out of Kamal Haasan’s Project, This Actor To Step In

A few months ago, Kamal Haasan expressed his wish to cast Udhayanidhi Stalin in a film produced by his banner Rajkamal Productions. The movie was supposed to kick off early next year, however, Udhayanidhi recently was sworn in as a Minister of State in his father’s cabinet. Udhayanidhi decided not to act in films anymore after swearing in as minister and that put the Rajkamal Productions film in jeopardy.

However, Kamal Haasan has decided not to shelve the film and has decided to rope in another actor in place of Udhayanidhi Stalin. Now reports suggest that it is actor Vijay Sethpathi who will star in the film that was originally envisioned for Udhayanidhi.

A spokesperson for Kamal Haasan’s production company said, “After Vikram, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi are on good terms. And Kamal believes Sethupathi is perfect for the role. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon." Kamal Haasan had earlier teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram, released earlier this year and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist in the film led by Kamal Haasan.

Besides this project, Kamal Haasan had already announced that Sivakarthikeyan’s next film bankrolled by him would be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. He is also involved in the pre-production work of the film in which he will team up with Mani Ratnam after 35 years. Additionally, Kamal Haasan is also shooting for Indian 2 helmed by Shankar.

