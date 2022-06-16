As Virata Parvam Prepares For Premiere, There's One Thing That Doesn't Go in its Favour

Megastar Chiranjeevi and mega power star Ram Charan’s recently released film Acharya performed poorly at the box office. With the premiere of Virata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Dagubatti approaching, viewers are eager to see if the Naxal backdrop film will do any better at the box office.

Acharya, which was linked to loyalty to the Naxalites, was described as awkward and uncomfortable by the audience. As a result, the movie did not do well at the box office.

The film Virata Parvam, which premiered on June 17, is based on true events from the 1990s. The film comes despite the failure of several films set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement.

Acharya was made with a budget of roughly Rs 140 crore. The film grossed just a little more than Rs 40 crore at the box office. According to sources, the film lost over Rs 84 crore in its theatrical run.

Following the box office flop, numerous distributors demanded a refund from the makers. Ram Charan’s Konidela Konidela Production Company worked with Matinee Entertainment to co-produce the film. A few distributors have even sent letters to Chiranjeevi asking for his intervention to compensate for their losses.

Virata Parvam also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Ishwari Ra,o, and Saichand. Banerjee, Naginidu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, and Anand Chakrapani can be seen in the supporting roles.

