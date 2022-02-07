Asha Bhosle Looks Back at 'Bachpan Ke Din' With Lata Mangeshkar, Shares Throwback Pic With Her Sister

The entire nation is still coming to terms with the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The Queen of Melody breathed her last at 8.12 am on Sunday, February 6 after succumbing to her illness. Her sister and legendary singer Asha Bhosle took to Instagram to remember her sister through a throwback childhood photo. The former can be seen sitting on a desk and the late singer can be seen standing next to her. Asha Ji captioned the photo as, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I ❤️"

Needlessly to say, fans were extremely emotional to see the photo. They assured her in the comment section that are with her in these difficult times and remembered Lata Mangeshkar and offered condolences to her.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites happened on Sunday night at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

As a flower-bedecked cortege went from Mangeshkar’s Peddar Road home to Shivaji Park for the last rites, surging crowds of mourners walked or jogged along, many thousands lined the 10-kilometre route and millions tuned into their screens — to say goodbye to the woman who had been an integral part of their lives and to fuse into memory a moment in contemporary history.

From Bollywood stars to cricketers and politicians, people from all walks of life paid their last respects to the Bharat Ratna awardee at Shivaji Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the Nightingale of India.

Mourning the loss of the singer that has left a huge void in the music industry, SRK along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, visited Shivaji Park to pay his last respects. SRK sat next to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as they both attended the funeral.

Mangeshkar’s grand-niece Shraddha Kapoor, Mumbai CM Uddhav Thackeray, Piyush Goel, Sharad Pawar, composer Shankar Mahadevan and singer Rahul Vaidya also paid their last respects at the funeral.

