Asha Bhosle on Lata Mangeshkar's Health: Didi Is Improving, Better Than Before

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still under observation in the ICU, five days after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. But her health is improving, confirms sister Asha Bhosle, who unfortunately couldn’t visit Mangeshkar in the hospital, owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

“They aren’t allowing anybody. I went once but wasn’t allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic," Bhosle told ETimes. “Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven’t contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather. But Didi is improving; she is better than before," Bhosle added.

Bhosle further revealed that their sister Usha Mangeshkar has been in touch with Lata Mangeshkar and gets her health updates on video calls.

Advertisement

Mangeshkar, 92, tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday.

On Monday, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah told us that the singer was recovering well. “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.