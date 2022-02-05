Asha Bhosle On Lata Mangeshkar's Health; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Spotted First Time Since Baby's Birth

Asha Bhosle has assured anxious fans that Lata Mangeshkar is stable after Dr. Pratik Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital informed fans that Lata’s health deteriorated. “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors," he told ANI on Saturday morning. However, on Saturday evening, Asha said that the doctor told her Lata’s is stable.

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted returning from the shoot of Naagin 6. While the paparazzi tried their best to get a glimpse of the couple, Karan and Tejasswi were pictured blushing. One of the photographers even told Karan that he has done a “scam" by not coming in his own car. It seems that Karan and Tejasswi wanted to avoid media attention, hence, Karan opted to not reach the sets on his car. However, his plan clearly failed.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child through surrogacy, fans have been waiting to see the photos of the little star kid. So, when the celebrity couple were spotted together by paparazzi for the first time after the birth of their child, fans couldn’t help but ask about the little one. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka and Nick shared pictures of the new parents and fans took to the comments section to ask about the little one.

One of the most discussed names from the recently-concluded season of Bigg Boss has been Pratik Sehajpal. Even though Pratik did not lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, he won the hearts with his game. As fans continue to shower him with love, a new video of Pratik has emerged that is winning fans all over again. Pratik can be seen travelling in an auto and having a conversation with a passenger riding another auto. The video has now gone viral with fans calling him a ‘humble’ star.

Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera on Saturday evening. The couple married in a gorgeous sunset wedding ceremony. Breaking away from the traditional red bridal ensemble, Karishma was seen opting for a pink lehenga for her fairytale wedding ceremony. Videos and pictures from the ceremony were shared online. The couple also posed for the paparazzi for the first time as a married couple.

