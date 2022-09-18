Asha Bhosle Poses With Granddaughter Zanai As They Step Out For Dinner Date; Pics

Asha Bhosle has always been known for her amazing culinary skills. But at 89, the veteran singer loves dinner dates with pretty actor-singer granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

On Saturday night, the legendary singer was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai as she stepped out with Zanai on a dinner date. The two visited a Japanese restaurant in the city to enjoy some delicious food and spend some quality time together. In the video, shared on social media by one of the paparazzi accounts, Asha and Zanai can be seen walking hand in hand outside the restaurant. While the Asha wore a white and blue saree, Zanai sported a printed red outfit.

Zaina also dropped a video on her Instagram stories which not only featured Asha Tai but also the dishes the two enjoyed. “Best dinner date," she wore in the caption.

Recently, Zanai Bhosle also celebrated her grandmother’s 89th birthday. On the special day, she penned a beautiful poem for her grandma that read, “Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya, Ek acha insaan banna sikhaya Aasman ko chuna aapne sikhaya, Lekin pairon ko zameen par rakhana bhi sikhaya Mere khwabon ko aapne hi theek samjha Aur beshaq sahaara dena aapka farz bhi samjha Mere kaabiliyat mein rakha aapne bharosa Aur pure dil se diya mujhe pyaar dher saara Din ho ya raat, Ashaai, tum hamesha rahogi mere saath Tumhaari har ek saans ke saath loongi main bhari hui saans Mere dil ki dhadkan ki tarah, Jab tak hai jaan!" She also dropped a video in which the two were singing together while looking at each other on a stage.

Asha Bhosle’s contribution to the music industry snap over 70 years. She has sung several superhit songs including Inn Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan), Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar (Hum Dono), Dum Maaro Dum (Hare Krishna Hare Ram), and Raat Akeli (Jewel Thief) among others.

