Asha Bhosle Says Puja Organised at Lata Mangeshkar's Home for Her Recovery, Lord Shiva Rudras Placed

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19. The legendary playback singer, fondly known as the Nightingale of India, is currently undergoing treatment for Coronavirus and a case of pneumonia. As fans pray for her fast recovery, Asha Bhosle has revealed that special pujas have been organised at Lata’s house in Mumbai as well.

Speaking with ETimes, Asha said, “Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery (Lord Shiva Rudras has been placed at her house and pujas are being organised for her recovery".

On Sunday morning, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Lata’s health was improving. “Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope told reporters, as reported by PTI.

Earlier in the day, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata at the Breach Candy Hospital, told ANI, “Singer Lata Mangeshkar needs care, which is why she’ll remain under doctors’ supervision in ICU for a few more days. Her condition is the same as before; no one’s allowed to meet her yet."

Lata began her career in 1942, at the age of 13. Through her eight-decade-long career, Lata has sung over 30,000 songs and won multiple awards as well. She also received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was presented the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award as well. However, in recent years, Lata has sung very songs, with the most famous being Lukka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti, among others.

