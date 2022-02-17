Asha Bhosle Says She Could Not Visit Bappi Lahiri Due To Covid Situation

After legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, who passed away on February 8, the entire nation is once again in shock and is saddened as Bollywood’s Disco King Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 16.

The iconic singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 69. His last rites will be performed today, on February 17. On Wednesday, many veterans associated with the music industry reached Bappi Lahiri’s residence to pay their last respect to the iconic music director.

Asha Bhosle, who recently lost her sister Lata Mangeshkar, was shocked to hear about Bappi Lahiri’s demise.

The veteran singer, in a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, said that It has not even been 10 days and both the veterans left us.

Speaking about Bappi Lahiri, Asha Bhosle expressed that she wanted to meet him but could do so because of the Covid situation. “I wanted to meet Bappi. I even told my driver that I must go to meet him, but he told me that in the Covid period, if something happens to Bappi after I visit him, then I will be blamed for it," she said.

“I was then told not to visit anyone’s house and I was convinced. I could not meet him and now coming to know that he is no more is so sad," Asha Bhosle added.

Speaking about Bappi Da, she stated that he was a happy man and would always smile at everything that people said.

Stating Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri’s death as a huge loss for the music industry, Asha said, “We lost a singer and a music composer who died within 10 days. Their fans are deeply affected."

Recalling the old days, Asha Bhosle said that she and Bappi Lahiri have worked together on over 500 songs. “He was a very pure-hearted person. Talked less and worked more. He was not addicted to cigarettes, paan, or alcohol."

Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children- son, Bappa Lahiri, and his daughter, Rema Lahiri. He was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection.

