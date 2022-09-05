Asha Negi On Being Labelled as 'Someone's Girlfriend': 'I Have My Own Identity'

Television actress Asha Negi’s relationship with long-time boyfriend and actor Rithvik Dhanjani ended back in 2020, leaving many heartbroken. The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell head over heels in love with each other. Their 7-year-long relationship was highly publicized in the media and the repercussions of the frenzy have now made Negi a private person about her love life. In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, Asha Negi revealed that in her experience, it is important that one keeps their personal life a private affair to make a name for themselves.

Negi did not take Dhanjani’s name but she expressed her concerns about being addressed as ‘someone’s girlfriend’ during her past relationship. Now, after almost 12 years of being in the acting fraternity, Negi believes that she has earned the right to be acknowledged as Asha Negi.

She said, “With my experience, I’ve learnt that it’s very important to keep your life private as much as you can. When I was in a relationship, half the time I used to be acknowledged and called somebody’s girlfriend. That used to bother me because I think I also have my own identity. I have been here in the industry for some time now.” According to Negi, she did not take it to heart after being called ‘someone’s girlfriend,' however, even when it came to her professional career, her romantic life was being dragged around unnecessarily.

Negi continued, “It is okay. I don’t have any problem being addressed (as someone’s girlfriend). But even for work-related stories, when they (media portals) used to write it, then it used to bother me. I used to think maybe it wasn’t necessary here.” It is due to the same reason that she now wants her life to be private even though she isn’t a secretive person. Having said that, Negi added that she’s also someone who goes with the flow when it comes to love. “When I’m in love I’m not a secretive person. I’ll try my best to keep it private but I think people will get to know,” she said.

Reportedly, Negi is open to the idea of love, however, she feels this is not the right time to fall in love again. Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi parted ways for reasons unknown and during a previous interaction with Indian Express, she explained how her ambition was blamed for the breakup. Negi reportedly claimed that many raised fingers at her as her debut film Ludo and the breakup happened almost at the same time. She reportedly did not understand why there was a correlation made between her professional and personal life.

