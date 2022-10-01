Asha Parekh Expresses Gratitude For Being Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actress Asha Parekh was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020. On the occasion of the 68th National Film Awards, the President of India Draupadi Murmu honoured the legendary actress with the prestigious award on September 30.

Elated over the recognition for her contribution to Indian cinema, Asha Parekh expressed her gratitude for receiving the award. “It feels great. It feels as if all my desires are now fulfilled… Initially, I could not believe that I was getting the award. Today it feels like I have actually received the award," she told news agency ANI.

Expressing her happiness over the highest award conferred by the Government of India in the field of cinema, the veteran actress said that it is a huge honour to have received the Dada Saheb Phalke award. “It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday," She told PTI.

Thanking the government and the jury, she concluded, “This is the best honour I could get from the Government of India. I would like to thank the jury for the recognition that they have bestowed upon me, my long journey, and fulfilling the journey in the film industry."

She started her acting career at the age of 10 with the 1952 movie Aasmaan. Asha Parekh bagged her first-ever lead role in the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Dil Deke Dekho. She has not looked back ever since, slowly climbing the ladder and reaching the pinnacle of success. Some of her iconic films include Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Do Badan and Caravan, to name a few.

Last year, superstar Rajnikanth was the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2019.

