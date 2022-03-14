Asha Parekh Graces Magazine Cover; Talks About Having ‘Absolutely No Regrets’ About Not Getting Married

Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh recently graced the cover of a magazine for its anniversary issue. On the digital cover of the magazine, the veteran actress is featured striking a pose while looking away from the camera. Wearing light make up, Asha Parekh looks as gorgeous as ever in shoulder-length grey hair. She is seen simply dressed in a black pullover, making a style statement in a pearl necklace and some pearl jewellery. While speaking with the magazine, the 79-year-old actress said that she would have loved to get married but has no regrets since she couldn’t.

The Kati Patang actress, who has worked in several hit films in the 1960s and 1970s, remained unmarried after reaching the heights of success in the Hindi film industry. Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Dil Deke Dekho, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, and Kati Patang are some of the much loved movies featuring the actress in lead roles.

The Do Badan actress talked about not getting married in a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India. She shared, “I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets."

During her interviews, the veteran actress has said that her reputation of being unapproachable made people hesitate in asking for her hand in marriage. Earlier, the film icon had earlier confirmed falling for an already married filmmaker but didn’t marry him as she didn’t want to be a homewrecker.

The actress is counted among the most gorgeous actresses of her time, and she has a huge fan following even today. On looking beautiful even now, the actor told Harper’s Bazaar India, “I have always believed—and continue to believe—that beauty resides within the person. If you are happy, you’ll shine…and if you are unhappy, it will show on your face."

Asha Parekh has maintained her ties with her friends from the film industry in all these years. Last year, the Caravan actress celebrated her birthday with veteran actors Waheeda Rahman and Jackie Shroff.

