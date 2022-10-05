Asha Parekh Recalls Fandom of Dev Anand During Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Says 'Fans Went Crazy And...'

Asha Parekh is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema. She was also the highest-paid actress of her time and was one of the most successful actresses of the 1960s and 1970s. Having done films like Phir Wohi Dil Laaya Hun, Meri Surat Teri Ankhen, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo among many others, Parekh became everyone’s favourite in a short span of time. Owing to her enriching legacy of over five decades, she was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The veteran actress has recently shared her experience working with Dev Anand in Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai and Manoj Kumar in Do Badan. Advertisement While speaking to Connect FM Canada, the 80-year-old former actress revealed she fondly remembers her stint in Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai because it was her first time in Darjeeling. Not only that, Parekh also recounted the frenzied craze for Dev Anand. She said, “I remember the film because that was the first time that I went to Darjeeling. The hero was Dev Anand and people were crazy about Dev Anand. So, we were shooting at a hotel which had beautiful flowers, and by the time we started the shooting, everything was flat on the ground. There were no flowers because people were going crazy about Dev Anand. I felt very sad." RELATED NEWS Riteish Deshmukh Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Best Host’, Says ‘Whenever You Are Leaving Mannat…’

Meanwhile, when talking about Manoj Kumar, Parekh recalled that the climax of Do Badan had to be shot twice. She disclosed, “People who have seen Do Badan realise that in the end, Manoj Kumar dies suddenly. We had to reshoot that because I said that only I will die, how can he die? So, Mr Manoj Kumar was very upset. He said, ‘Take a bet with me, I will get this re-shot again’. So, we had to reshoot it and he dies. So, we both died in the film."

One of the most iconic songs from her stellar career includes Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera from the movie Teesri Manzil. Sharing an interesting trivia about the same, Parekh said, “Mr Vijay Anand was fond of taking long shots. My complete mukhda and antara were picturised in one shot." Although Asha Parekh retired from acting in 1999 after making a cameo appearance in Sar Aankhon Par, she has been heavily involved in philanthropic endeavours. Parekh had opened a hospital for those in need, called Bcj Hospital and Asha Parekh Research Centre.

