Asha Parekh Recounts Encounter With Creepy Fan

Yesteryears actress Asha Parekh has millions of fans. Her beauty and acting skills had made her one of the top actresses of the 60s and 70s. Her movies like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Kati Patang were huge hits and made her one of the highest-paid stars of her time. However, fame has its side effects, and Asha Parekh was no exception. She was once forced to hide in her car after being threatened by a creepy fan.

In a 2017 interview with Filmfare magazine, Asha Parekh disclosed that he used to get stalked by a creepy fellow who had stationed himself outside of her home and used to keep an eye on her every time she entered or exited her house. “I used to get fa mail by the gunny bags. There was this Chinese fellow, who had plonked himself near my gate and just wouldn’t go. He kept tabs on when I came, when I left. Naturally, I started getting scared. So I’d duck in when my car entered the gate. When the neighbours asked him to go, he brandished his knife saying, ‘I’ll kill you! I’ve come to marry her’."

Asha Parekh said that the situation had gotten so out of hand that she had called up the police commissioner and asked them to arrest the crazy fan.

After the arrest, he was put in the Arthur Road Jail. However, he sent her a letter from there asking her to bail him out. She recounted that it was an extremely “creepy" experience for her.

Asha Parekh’s love story with director Nasir Hussain is quite famous. The two couldn’t get married, and Asha remained single. She often goes on tours with her friends Helen and Waheeda Rehman.

