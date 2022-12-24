Asha Parekh Slams Trolls Calling For Ban On Pathaan Over Deepika Padukone’s Bikini

In the last few years, a lot of Bollywood films have been subjected to brutal trolling on social media, with a large faction of society calling for a ban on them over trivial reasons. And the latest film to fall prey to the ‘#BoycottBollywood’ trend is Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial became a victim of the ever-rising cancel culture over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the music video of Besharam Rang.

The peppy song, as well as the film, received a lot of backlash for a scene in the music video where SRK is seen romancing a saffron bikini-clad Deepika Padukone, which was deemed objectionable by many across the country. Now, legendary actress Asha Parekh has shared her take on the Pathaan boycott calls in an interview with a TV channel. She slammed trolls for demanding a ban on Pathaan over the colour of Deepika Padukone’s bikini in Besharam Rang by stating that people have become small-minded with the changing times.

The veteran actress also claimed that Bollywood has always been a soft target for the masses. She then took a jibe at trolls by saying that people talk about being progressive on one hand and create a controversy over the colour of a bikini on the other.

Not just Asha Parekh, but even Yo Yo Honey Singh criticised trolls over the Besharam Rang row by questioning their sensibility. The popular Punjabi rapper told PTI, “Freedom was much earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart."

Citing an example of AR Rahman’s Rukmani Rukmani song from the 1992 film Roja, the 39-year-old added, “Rahman sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Billed as an action spy thriller, the film marks the big-screen comeback of SRK in the lead role after a long break of four years. Pathaan is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2023.

