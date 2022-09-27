Asha Parekh to Be Conferred With Dada Saheb Phalke Award This Year

Veteran actress Asha Parekh, one of the most influential stars of her generation, was on Tuesday named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2020 for her immense contribution to the Indian film industry. The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2020, will be presented to Asha Parekh on a later date. The 79-year-old star, best known for films such as “Dil Deke Dekho", “Kati Patang", “Teesri Manzil", and “Caravan", is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.

Asha Parekh, who has several critically and commercially acclaimed films to her credit, was given the Padma Shri by the government in 1992. She has also received Bimal Roy Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and International Indian Film Academy Awards for outstanding achievement in Indian cinema.

Earlier this year, Parekh graced the cover of a magazine for its anniversary issue. While speaking with the magazine, the 79-year-old actress said that she would have loved to get married but had no regrets.

The Kati Patang actress, who has worked in several hit films in the 1960s and 1970s, remained unmarried after reaching the heights of success in the Hindi film industry. “I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets," she had told the magazine.

Previous recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke award include Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Mrinal Sen, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. Devika Rani was the first winner of the prestigious award, while South megastar Rajinikanth is the most recent winner of the honour.

