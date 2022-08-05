Ashika Ranganath To Play Female Lead in Suni-Dushyanth’s Fantasy Drama Gathavaibhava

Ashika Ranganath has joined the ranks of the top actresses in Kannada films in a very short time and has become recognised as the most sought-after actress in the film industry. It was earlier speculated that the actress would play the female lead in director Suni’s Gathavaibhava.

Now, confirming the news, Ashika has announced her latest collaboration with the director as she shared a fun video via her Twitter handle.

“Here’s launching the female lead of “Gathavaibhava" Yours truly as “Devakanye" It feels good to be launching my video! Thanks to the entire team of Gathavaibhava for the beautiful wishes & an amazing introduction!" caption of her post read.

Ashika will essay a character named Devakanye. She has also shared a first-look announcement poster which shows her in vibrant and goddess-like traditional attire.

Ashika will be teaming up for the third time with filmmaker Suni for his upcoming directorial. The actress-director duo has worked together in Avatara Purusha Part 1 and Ashika will be in the sequel as well.

The movie will see newcomer Dushyanth, the son of Karnataka MLA SR Srinivas, playing the male lead role of a VFX artist who has an actual visualization of all the characters he creates. The debut movie of the actor will have him playing various roles.

The crux of this fantasy drama forms when the antagonist gets puzzled about whether it is real or part of his imagination. The ongoing film is billed as a scientific thriller with prominent elements of a love story.

Judah Sandy will be composing music for Gathavaibhava. Ullas Hydoor is the head of the art department, while William David, who handled Vikrant Rona’s cinematography is part of this project too.

On the work front, Ashika has Avatara Purusha 2, along with Raymo directed by Pavan Wadeyar. Moreover, she is also part of O2, a medical thriller made under the PRK Production banner.

