Ashiq Usman Productions All Set To Launch Another Director, Details Inside

Malayalam film producer Ashiq Usman has introduced many successful directors in films under his banner, Ashiq Usman Productions. Ashiq has backed hit films like Kali (directed by Sameer C Thahir) and Anjaam Pathiraa (directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas). The latest to join the bandwagon of filmmakers under Ashiq Usman Productions is Nahas Nazar. Nahas has worked as an associate director in films like Thallumaala and Ayalvashi. Aji Peter Thankam of Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha fame has penned the script for Nahas’ debut film. Other details related to this untitled movie are yet to be revealed.

Before the release of this film, viewers will definitely want to know about the works of Nahas. His first film as an associate director was Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman. It was released on August 12. It narrates a fun-filled storyline of Waseem (Tovino), who falls head over heels in love with blogger Beepathu (Kalyani Priyadarshan). They are about to get married but the happy occasion is thwarted with the arrival of mobsters, who are at loggerheads with Waseem and his friends. How does Waseem ensure that the most important day of his life is not hampered? Will he be successful in dealing with the goons who want to settle old scores with him? These questions comprise the core theme of Thallumaala. Critics wrote that Thallumaala is a perfect example of a mass entertainment film, which successfully strikes a chord with audiences. Shine Tom Chacko and Chemban Vinod Jose played key roles in Thallumaala.

His other film, Ayalvashi, has not been released yet. Nahas shared the latest update related to this film on Instagram on November 11. He has shared a string of pictures with the cast and crew of the film. In the caption, he specified that the pictures are from the puja ceremony conducted before Ayalvashi’s shooting started.

In the Instagram story, Nahas has shared a slew of developments on how makers have started to make the film from scratch. In these stories, he has shared how makers left no stone unturned for going on a location recce, cultivated the plot for Ayalvashi’s storyline, etc.

Irshad Parari has directed Ayalvashi and is yet to reveal other important details regarding this project.

