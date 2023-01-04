Ashneer Grover Once Rejected Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma As Brand Ambassador Because...

Even though Ashneer Grover isn’t a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he has been making headlines for all different reasons. Now, in a fresh interview, the entrepreneur has shared an incident revealing what happened when he approached Virat Kohli for the brand ambassador and why he decided to reject the deal. Grover revealed that even though he was getting Virat and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma both for the brand, he decided to go for 11 other cricket players at just half the at which Kohli was available.

Ashneer shared that he was discussing an IPL deal with some brokers when he wanted his brand’s advertisement on players’ jersey’s backsides. However, the broker suggested that Grover should enlist rather Kohli.

“Kohli asked for an amount, which I won’t reveal here, he’ll take offence. They also offered Anushka as a package deal, and I said I don’t want to repeat what Manyavar had already done. So, I asked if they could get me 11 other players for half of what Kohli was demanding. And that’s the deal I finally struck," Ashneer Grover said in Vagehra Vagehra podcast as quoted by Indian Express.

“I don’t have a single photo with any of them, I didn’t go for the shoots even. I just have one photo of me talking to Kohli recently. And I was telling him about this story. He said it was very good business," the entrepreneur added.

Earlier, in another interview, Grover recalled another incident when he tried to negotiate with Salman Khan’s team to get him to appear as the brand ambassador for one of his entrepreneurial ventures. Grover admitted that even though he wanted to get Salman onboard, he did not want to spend a lot of money on him.

Ashneer Grover became a household name after he featured in Shark Tank India season one. His one-liners and straightforward replies to pitchers grabbed everyone’s attention. However, the entrepreneur is not a part of the show’s second season. He has been replaced by the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

