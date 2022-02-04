Ashneer Grover Posts a Hilarious Mashup of Shark Tank India Snippets, Fan Says, 'Enterprise Band Karo, Music Banao'

Shark Tank India is now in its final week on television. The show has gained a cult following since its launch, becoming one of the most-talked-about shows on the internet. Memes, pop culture references, and even influencers are imitating sharks. The sharks or judges, of the show, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal, reacted to the hilarious memes that have been made about their reactions to the various business pitches on the show ahead of the season’s finale.

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover shared a hilarious fan-made song based on some of the reality TV show’s most memorable moments. Ashneer, who is one of the ‘sharks’ posted the video on Instagram on Wednesday night.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer shared the video, writing, “Now this is what I was waiting for! Song out of the @sharktank.india snippets." The song opens with an auto-tuned jugalbandi of fellow shark Namita Thapar (from Emcure Pharmaceuticals) saying, “Pyaar ki bhi koi value hoti hai (Love has some value too)," along with a tabla beat. It then progresses to setting to music some of the most memorable lines from the show, including Ashneer’s “Yeh sab doglapan hai (All this is double standards)."

Fans responded positively to the song, expressing their appreciation for Ashneer. “Sab jagah aap he chhaaa gye ho (You are everywhere)," wrote one fan. Another added, “Businessman by profession, meme lover by heart." Some even took a leaf out of Ashneer’s book, advising him to shut his businesses and make music. “Business band kardo ab music banana chalu karo (Shut your businesses and make music)," another user commented.

Shark Tank India features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ for investment. When multiple ‘sharks’ are interested in the same business, it can lead to a bidding war. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 PM on weekdays.

