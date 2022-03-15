Ashneer Grover Rubbishes Claims That he Owns 'Rs 10 Cr Dining Table', Shares Photo

Former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover refuted the reports that he spent Rs 10 crore on a dining table for his house. Grover stated that he would rather put the money into the business and create jobs. Ashneer Grover shared a photo of his dining table on Twitter and also slammed BharatPe.

Ashneer wrote on Twitter, “Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a Rs 10 crore dining table !! Haha! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them."

Grover further wrote on Twitter, “It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 folks so that they can earn & put dignified meals on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1: Lavishness - 0."

Bloomberg recently published a report after interviews with more than a dozen current and former BharatPe employees, as well as several BharatPe insiders. Ashneer and his wife, Madhuri, according to the article, had a luxurious lifestyle. The article stated that Ashneer told several people in his company that he had spent $130,000 (about 1 crore) on a dining table. Ashneer also refurbished his home for a rental penthouse, renovated another luxury property, and bought a Porsche, according to the article.

According to the report, Ashneer and Madhuri practised frugal ways in their professional lives. Employees at BharatPe claimed that she allegedly threatened a coworker with a salary deduction for taking printouts at work.

Ashneer Grover rose to fame after appearing on the Indian version of the reality show Shark Tank, where he was one of the seven sharks.

Madhuri Jain Grover, Ashneer’s wife, was fired from BharatPe last month for alleged financial irregularities, and her stock options were cancelled too. Following this, Ashneer Grover resigned from the company. Both Ashneer and Madhuri have denied all the allegations.

