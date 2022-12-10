Ashok Kumar Death Anniversary: Inspiring Journey of Hindi Cinema’s Iconic Anti-Hero

Legendary actor Ashok Kumar is known as the first actor who made the anti-hero characters popular in Hindi films. Kumudlal Ganguly, commonly referred to as Ashok Kumar, has left behind a legacy of iconic films in his illustrious career spanning decades. On the occasion of the actor’s 21st death anniversary today, December 10, let’s have a look at some interesting facts about his life and film career.

Ashok Kumar was born on October 13, 1911. He belonged to an ordinary middle-class family and had no prior connection with films. Ashok Kumar’s father, Kunjilal Ganguly, was a respectable lawyer and he reportedly wanted his son to become a lawyer as well. According to reports, Kunjilal Ganguly had even submitted an admission form to one of the best law schools for his son.

However, Ashok Kumar could not qualify the entrance test for admission. Scared of his father’s reaction, he went to stay with his sister in Bombay. During his stay, the Mahal actor bagged his first job as a sound engineer at Bombay Talkies after being recommended for the role by his sister’s husband.

Ashok Kumar made great strides as a sound engineer and finally mustered the courage to confess to his father that he had no interest in becoming a lawyer. He soon got a breakthrough in films, almost accidentally, through Bombay Talkies itself. The actor bagged the lead role in the 1936 film Jeevan Naiya.

Previously, actor Najmul Hassan was roped in to play the protagonist while actress Devika Rani, the wife of the Bombay Talkies founder Himanshu Rai, was supposed to essay the female lead in the film. However, things took an unexpected turn after Najmul eloped with Devika, which resulted in Himanshu casting Ashok Kumar as the central character in Jeevan Naiya.

Ashok Kumar’s first big hit came with the 1936 film Achhut Kanya. He played the male lead opposite Devika Rani, once again, in this film. He played the anti-hero for the first time with the 1943 film Kismet, where he essayed the role of a pickpocketer. The film earned a jaw-dropping one crore at the box office that time, making Ashok Kumar the first actor to start the ‘crore club’ trend.

Ashok Kumar was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988 and the coveted Padma Bhushan in 1998 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Some of Ashok Kumar’s cult films include Mahal, Aashirwad, Victoria No. 203, Parineeta, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Adhikar, among others.

The legendary actor breathed his last on December 10, 2001, at the age of 90.

