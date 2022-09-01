Ashok Samarth to Enter Marathi TV Series Tu Tevha Tashi

Marathi serial Tu Tevha Tashi became a hit among the audiences with its feel good storyline centred on two main characters, who are in their 40s. They have gone through many ups and downs in life. Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar essay pivotal characters in this serial, which airs on Zee Marathi. Now this serial is going to take a different turn as actor Ashok Samarth is going to make his entry. According to reports, he will play the role of Anamika Dixit’s first husband Aakash Joshi. A recent promo regarding this was shared on Instagram on August 31.

The promo starts with Saurabh preparing the invitation cards for his marriage with Anamika. As he was dictating his name to someone, Aakash enters and speaks his name. Saurabh is shown confused and the promo ends with the audience waiting to see what happens next.

Ashok, a well-known name in the Marathi industry, has essayed the role of antagonist in many films and carved a niche among the audiences. He also became popular among Hindi audiences after playing the right hand man of the antagonist in Ajay Devgn’s Singham, which was released in 2011. Audiences are excited about his negative role in the current track of Tu Teva Tashi as well. One user wrote in the comment section that he is the perfect actor to portray the role of a villain. Another applauded how Ashok made a perfect entry as villain in a recent promo. However, many criticized the writers severely. They condemned the fact that writers have copied the entire track from serial Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. Viewers wrote that barring age difference, there are no major changes in tracks.

It remains to be seen what effect Ashok’s entry as Aakash Joshi has on the lives of Anamika and Saurabh Patwardhan. Swapnil and Shilpa enact these roles respectively. Will Shilpa’s past with Aakash hamper her current relationship with Saurabh. These questions will be answered in the upcoming episode.

