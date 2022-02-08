Ashok Selvan's Film Titled Nithham Oru Vaanam in Tamil and Aakasham in Telugu

The title of Ashok Selvan’s upcoming film has been revealed. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster of the film and revealed the Tamil and Telugu titles of the film. The film has been titled Nithham Oru Vaanam in Tamil and Aakasham in Telugu.

Wishing makers the best, Dulquer tweeted, “A truly special film. With close friends starring & making it. Nitham Oru Vaanam / Aakasham will be an experience beyond this poster. #NithamOruVaanam #Aakasham Wishing @Rakarthik_dir @AshokSelvan @GopiSundarOffl @riturv @Aparnabala2 @ShivathmikaRthe very best!"

Advertisement

In both the title posters, shared by Dulquer, Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma can be seen climbing a snowy mountain. In the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, helmed by RA Karthik, Ashok Selvan will be seen sharing screen space with three leading ladies — Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika.

The film is emerging as a film based on a journey that reflects the positive thoughts, love, and happiness of our minds.

The film has been shot in various scenic locations of India such as Chennai, Kullu Manali, Sikkim, Goa, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Madurai, and Pollachi. It went on floors earlier in June last year.

The film has been bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Pentela Sagar. Commenting on the film, Viacom18 Studios CEO Ajith Andre said, “At Viacom18 Studios Production, we hope to be able to tell quality stories across multiple platforms and languages. Following the success of the latest Tamil and Telugu works in our production, we have now created a beautiful work that is captivating in both languages. With talented actors, a talented new director, and a highly talented production team, we hope that the two films ‘Nitam Oru Vanam’ (Tamil) and Akasham (Telugu) will bring audiences back to the theatres and break many records."

Advertisement

George C Williams has looked after Cinematography, Gopi Sundar has composed the music, and Antony will head the editing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.