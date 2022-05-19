Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam OTT Release Date Confirmed?

Actor Vishwak Sen’s latest movie Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam was released in theatres on May 6. Two weeks after the premiere, reports have emerged on the OTT launch date of the film. The film will be streaming on Aha Video on July 27. However, the local OTT platform is yet to confirm the release date.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’s post-theatrical digital streaming rights have been acquired by Aha Video and the platform will release the film soon. The movie is being well appreciated by viewers.

Directed by the cinematographer-turned-director Vidya Sagar Chinta, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam revolves around Arjun (Vishwak Sen), who works as a small-time moneylender. The 33-year-old bachelor from Telangana wishes to marry and after a lot of struggle, his marriage is fixed with Madhavi, who is from Andhra Pradesh. The crux of the story forms when Madhavi, played by Rukshar Dhillon, goes missing.

Advertisement

The film also stars Rithika Naik, who plays Madhavi’s sister Vasudha. Rithika has made her debut with this film, while actors Goparaju Ramana and Kadambari Kiran have performed their best in comic roles.

Bankrolled by Bapineedu B, and Sudheer Edara under their Sri Venkateswara Creations Banner, the music has been given by Jay Krish. Vamsipriya Rasineni worked as the sound designer and Pravalya Duddupudi was the production designer. Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame Ravi Kiran Kola has written the story of the film. The film has received applause from all corners, including many actors from the industry.

Coming to Vishwak Sen’s professional front, the actor has several films in his kitty.

To name a few, the actor has Gaami directed by Vidhyadhar Kagita in its post-production phase. He also has a cameo appearance on October 31st Ladies Night. Along with Ori Devuda and Das Ka Dhamki, the actor will be seen doing one more cameo in Mukhachitram as Lawyer Viswamithra

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.