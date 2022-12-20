Home » News » Movies » Ashoke Pandit Compares Trolling of The Kashmir Files With 'Stupid Comments' Against Pathaan, Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

Ashoke Pandit Compares Trolling of The Kashmir Files With 'Stupid Comments' Against Pathaan, Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit compared the attacks on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan to the attacks on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 08:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Vivek Agnihotri responds as Ashoke Pandit compares Pathaan's trolling with The Kashmir Files
Vivek Agnihotri responds as Ashoke Pandit compares Pathaan's trolling with The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to react after filmmaker Ashoke Pandit compared the attacks on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to the attacks on Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. For the uninitiated, SRK and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film has been facing the wrath of a certain section of netizens for the song Besharam Rang. Taking to Twitter, Pandit wrote, “If abusing & trolling @vivekagnihotri was right & hence the entire industry kept quiet, then automatically trolling & stupid comments against #Pathaan become valid. If attack on #KashmirFiles was wrong, then the same applies to #Pathaan Let’s not be selective with our responses!"

He continued, “Our silence at certain moments because it suits an agenda makes our enemies stronger. I stood by all those films like #UdtaPunjab & #Padmaavat which were abused by fundamentalists, but saw no support by the industry. Enemies hv misused this division between different camps."

Advertisement

Responding to this, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Hmmmmm…"

Take a look:

RELATED NEWS

While the Pathaan song Besharam Rang is trending for its lyrics, the actress’ sensuous dance moves and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, a section of the audience has also found it offensive for various reasons. Several Hindu outfits and leaders have taken offence at a saffron outfit donned by Padukone in parts of the song Besharam Rang. BJP MLA Ram Kadam in a tweet in Hindi said that the makers of SRK-starrer Pathaan should clarify their stand over the choice of costumes and added that any film that insults ‘Hindutva’ will not run in Maharashtra.

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham will release on January 25, 2023.

Talking of Vivek Agnihotri’s film, last month it made the headlines yet again after IFFI Jury head Nadav Lapid called it vulgar and propaganda. Several film-makers had rallied behind Vivek and his team and showed support for the film.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallabi Joshi among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 08:37 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 08:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures