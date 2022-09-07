Ashu Reddy Is A Vision For Sore Eyes

Ashu Reddy has established a name for herself in Telugu cinema ever since her debut film Chal Mohana Ranga. She has also made a special place in the hearts of the fans with her acting skills as well as her impeccable fashion sense. The Bigg Boss Telugu fame often shares her whereabouts with fans on social media.

Ashu Reddy’s latest pictures from a photoshoot have set the internet ablaze. In the photos, the diva is looking gorgeous in a black vintage corset top, paired with a pink bodycon skirt that had Barbie printed all over it. She rounded off her look with nude makeup and pink lips. Along with posting the string of photos on Instagram, Ashu wrote “ Never look down, always look up in life."

Soon after she shared the pictures, they were quick to grab eyeballs on Instagram. Hundreds of users also flocked to the comment section of Ashu’s post to lavish her with compliments. One user wrote “So Beautiful" while another commented, “You are always number one beautiful."

Check out Ashu Reddy’s Instagram post below:

Not so long ago, Ashu Reddy surprised her fans with her traditional attire. The Telugu actress shared some photos in a navy blue saree, which she complemented with a matching sleeveless blouse that had golden brocade prints all over it. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress captioned it – “Vibing Around". Seeing the photos, her admirers flooded the comment box of her post with red-heart emojis.

Along with being an actress, Ashu Reddy is also a popular dumbsmasher. She is often regarded as Junior Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ashu came into the limelight after she participated in the third season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Back in the day, she often made headlines because of her equation with her Bigg Boss co-contestant, Rahul Sipligunj.

