Ashu Reddy Slays Her Basic Denim-On-Shirt Look, Check Her Photos Here

The diva recently shared a series of images, while she was in Goa.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 13:02 IST

Hyderabad, India

Recently, the actress posted yet another glam look, where she was seen wearing a black tube bodycon dress with cutout detailing.
Ashu Reddy, a Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant, is a popular face in the Telugu entertainment industry. She is known for her outstanding fashion choices, in addition to her talent as an actress. Ashu is also very active on social media and keeps sharing gorgeous pictures and videos with her fans to stay in touch with them.

The diva recently shared a series of images, while she was in Goa. Her post went viral all over the internet. Ashu gave another outfit inspiration in her latest post. As we all know, basics can never go wrong. The actress proved this once again by donning blue skinny denim with a checked crop shirt. She flaunted her goal-worthy body and looked stunning as usual. She added a pair of black glasses and went with printed flip-flops. Ashu captioned her post: “Incredible Goa"

Recently, the actress posted yet another glam look, where she was seen wearing a black tube bodycon dress with cutout detailing. The former Bigg Boss contestant set the temperature soaring with these photos. She accessorised her chic look with simple makeup and kept her hair open. The actress captioned the photo, “The bed’s so cold and you’re not here."

Ashu is a well-known social media influencer, actress, and television host. She began her career by gaining popularity on social media platforms such as Dubsmash, Josh and Instagram by posting lip-syncing videos. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Chal Mohan Ranga in 2018. She made headlines in 2021 when she appeared as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

However, she made a name for herself after appearing on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Ashu wanted to win the BB trophy, but she was ultimately evicted.

first published: November 29, 2022, 13:02 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 13:02 IST
