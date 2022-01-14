Ashvini Pradipkumar Looks Simple yet Elegant as Deshmukh Family's Daughter-in-law

Marathi soap opera Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is one of the popular serials created by Rajan Sahi. The show and its characters have struck a chord with the audience. Be it the poles apart characters of Arundhati Deshmukh or Sanjana, the audience has loved the family drama. For the past few days, Abhishek and Anagha’s wedding track has been going on in the show. The entire Deshmukh family was happy about the wedding. Now, when the wedding is over, the simple look of the Deshmukh family’s elder daughter in law is going viral on social media. Have a look at the photo.

Ashvini Pradipkumar Mahangade, who plays the role of Anagha, is seen dressed in a yellow saree for this snap. She is also wearing a mangalsutra. Ashvini looks simple yet elegant in this look.

The actor looks a beautiful Maharashtrian beauty in this one.

In this reel, the actor is shaking a leg with her co-actors.

Last year, the actor lost her father — actor and social activist Pradipkumar Sadashiv Mahangade — to Covid-19. Ashvini posted a reel of getting her father’s name inked.

Ashvini is following in her father’s footsteps, helping the weaker sections of society. She launched an initiative called ‘Ryateche Swarajya Paripurna Kitchen’. The objective of this mission is to provide food to the poor.

Ashvini was also working actively during the lockdown imposed to control the pandemic. The diva has worked for Marathi serials and films for a very long time. Her acting was

appreciated in the film Boys. Her work also garnered appreciation in SwarajyaRakshak Sambhaji. Ashvini is a resident of Pasarni village in Wai town of Maharashtra.

