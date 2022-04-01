Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan Sets Dance Floor on Fire in Baby Nee Sugar -- Watch

Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan was recently seen in the film Enna Solla Pogirai. Ashwin’s acting and on-screen chemistry with Teju Ashwini were immensely applauded by the audience. Apart from brilliant acting skills, Ashwin is a step ahead in dancing as well, and we got to see it in the recently released song Baby Nee Sugar.

Ashwin is seen with the drop-dead gorgeous Sri Lankan actor Losliya Mariyanesan in this song. The song is set against the backdrop of a college farewell party. It starts with Ashwin proposing to a girl.

Ashwin’s dance steps, choreographed by Sandy, are the best part of this video. Osho Venkat’s voice and music composition are foot-tapping and take the song to the next level. Vridhhi Vishal looks extremely adorable as the child actor. RJ Mirchi Joe is also present in the video as a supporting artist.

The audience has been calling it an awesome and energetic track by OshoVenkat. They are applauding the fact that Ashwin made his comeback with a great performance after all negativity he faced last year.

Last year, Ashwin was embroiled in a controversy after the actor said that he accepted the offer to act in Enna Solla Pogirai because he stayed awake during the narration. The Oh Manapenne actor said that he had refused 40 films before Enna Sonna Pogirai because he dozed off during narration.

Many criticized him, calling his actions boastful. After the controversy created a ruckus, Ashwin uploaded a video apologising for the controversial statement. The actor explained that the statement was made in haste. Ashwin clarified that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s feelings. Ashwin added that he got excited by the cheers of the crowd and spoke something in the flow.

On the work front, Ashwin will be seen in a film written and directed by Prabhu Solomon. Apart from Ashwin, Kovai Sarala and Thambi Ramaiah will also be seen in the movie.

