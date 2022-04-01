Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy Shares Experience of Composing TV Show Meera's Title Song

Colors Tamil TV has announced a brand new women-centric romantic daily sitcom titled Meera, which has been making a buzz with its heart-touching title song. The trailer, which was released earlier, has already grabbed a lot of attention. Composed by Ashwin Vinayagam, the melodious song has been sung by Chinmayi Sripada and Anand Aravindakshan. Pa. Vijay penned the lyrics for the song.

Ashwin Vinayagam shared his experience of composing the title song, and said, “Working on the title song was absolutely a superb experience. The song is supposed to be female-centric but also a duet simultaneously. It was an open playground for me as script writer Kushbhu gave me a free hand."

“Then we were amazed to see the beautiful lines written by P. Vijay. In some places, we changed the tunes according to the words he was writing. The white cloud, which came to live in such a way as to convey the pain of division, gave many wonderful lines as to where the sky would go. We engaged in a meaningful discussion," he added.

Advertisement

“This is also the first time I have worked with Colors Tamil Channel," he said. “It was a very fun team. It was easy for me to compose," he said, adding that when the team heard the song, they said it was like a stand-alone song.

“This is a good start for me in the media. So, I am looking forward to doing many more things with Colors Tamil in the future," Ashwin Vinayagam said.

The soon-to-be-launched TV series aims to show women from different socio-economic backgrounds, who face brutality at home.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.